UPDATE: Early Morning Fire Caused By Electrical Problem

COLUMBIA - Fire investigators expect an electrical issue caused the fire at 601 Rainforest Parkway early Friday morning. The fire originated on the north side of the garage on an exterior wall. The junction box is likely to blame for the fire.

Fire damage was confined to the to the exterior of the home along the wall in the garage. The home received varied interior smoke damage. Fire crews estimate the damage to total $25,000.

A delivery driver called emergency crews early Tuesday when flames were seen outside a home. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire near the garage doors.

No injuries were reported. The homeowners returned to the residence following the fire.