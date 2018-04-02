UPDATE: Embers Blamed For Cause of Second Fire at Home on Same Day

COLUMBIA - Fire officials have released their findings of the second fire that occurred at a residence on Vermont court in the same day.

Columbia Fire Department Captain John Metz said in a release that the second fire was most likely caused by smoldering embers that went undetected during the initial fire investigation.

He said they remove as much material as possible to ensure the fire is fully extinguished, but sometimes embers can still remain and in rare occasions, re-ignite.

He said the initial fire created embers that most likely traveled through the air ducts and settled in the attic, resulting in the later fire.