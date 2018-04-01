UPDATE: Emergency Management Director Comments on Nature of Injuries

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Emergency Management Director Michelle Kidwell said in a written statement that a 911 call reported burn victims, including two with burns to the face. Three employees were injured Tuesday around 5 p.m. during the accident at Callaway Energy Center.

Ameren said it was not releasing further details about the three injured workers to respect their privacy.

Kidwell said a medical helicopter crew was one of the emergency responders on the scene, located about 25 miles northeast of Jefferson City.

The company declined to elaborate about what happened. The accident is still under investigation.

