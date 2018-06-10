UPDATE: Endangered person found safe

COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: Kenneth Christiansen has been found safe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory Tuesday for a missing person incident that happened Monday on Interstate 70.

The patrol said 37-year-old Kenneth Christiansen was involved in an injury accident Sunday on I-70 in Cooper County. Investigators said he then made suicidal statements via text to family members.

His vehicle was located Monday morning on I-70, the patrol said. His phone and other belongings were in the vehicle.

The incident happened at mile marker 115 on I-70 westbound.

Anyone with information was asked to call Troop F at 573-751-1000.