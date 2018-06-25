UPDATE: Escaped Inmate Caught in Kansas

4 years 11 months 1 day ago Wednesday, July 24 2013 Jul 24, 2013 Wednesday, July 24, 2013 7:50:24 AM CDT July 24, 2013 in News
By: Taylor Beck, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday an inmate who escaped last week has been caught.

Authorities in Leawood, Kan. found inmate Walter Estay at a traffic stop driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal said they will transfer Estay back to Missouri.

Estay escaped July 15 after he trapped a jailer in a cell and snuck past him.

Neal said Estay was on probation for a first-degree robbery conviction when he was picked up for tampering with a motor vehicle on July 4.

More News

Grid
List

Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver
Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich... More >>
23 minutes ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 10:00:30 AM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

"Food 4 Kids" program begins in Jefferson City Monday
"Food 4 Kids" program begins in Jefferson City Monday
JEFFERSON CITY – The First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City is kicking off its annual “Food 4 Kids” program Monday.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 7:36:00 AM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Teenager uses sign language to communicate with blind and deaf man during flight
Teenager uses sign language to communicate with blind and deaf man during flight
(CNN) -- A 15-year-old is being widely praised for an act of kindness during a cross-country flight. Clara Daly... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 5:47:00 AM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Kinder gives up federal job, calls it waste of money
Kinder gives up federal job, calls it waste of money
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has resigned from a leadership position with a federal agency,... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 5:29:00 AM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

One in custody after gunfire in Northeast Columbia
One in custody after gunfire in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said one person is in custody after a shooting on Rice Road Sunday night.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 1:04:00 AM CDT June 25, 2018 in Top Stories

Tipton community grows closer over hogs
Tipton community grows closer over hogs
TIPTON - Some Tipton residents are working together to run their own hog farm. This is in response to... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 7:46:00 PM CDT June 24, 2018 in News

Missouri World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson dies after crash
Missouri World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson dies after crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Sprint car driver Jason Johnson has died following a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 3:52:00 PM CDT June 24, 2018 in News

Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in August.... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 24, 2018 in Sports

Turkey election in full-swing as Erdogan takes preliminary lead
Turkey election in full-swing as Erdogan takes preliminary lead
(CNN) - Partial results in Turkey's snap elections put President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party in the lead, lifting... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 24, 2018 in News

Local biker organization raising awareness of child abuse
Local biker organization raising awareness of child abuse
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bikers Against Child Abuse group met with children to discuss past altercations with abusers in their... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 24, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Power restored after mass power outage hits Columbia
UPDATE: Power restored after mass power outage hits Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power was restored at approximately 9:00 AM CT Sunday morning for most customers in the affected areas. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 8:53:00 AM CDT June 24, 2018 in News

MU saves millions through energy efficiency programs
MU saves millions through energy efficiency programs
COLUMBIA - MU has saved money and reduced emissions through its long-term energy efficiency programs. The university has reduced... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 8:20:00 AM CDT June 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Lawsuit filed against nonprofit connected to Eric Greitens
Lawsuit filed against nonprofit connected to Eric Greitens
ST. LOUIS - An attorney is suing a nonprofit group connected to former Gov. Eric Greitens for its records. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 9:52:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Hope for Heroes 5k raises money for veterans
Hope for Heroes 5k raises money for veterans
COLUMBIA- More than 200 people ran in the Hope for Heroes 5k on Saturday. The fundraising event was a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 8:40:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

As driving ban lifted, Saudi women in crosshairs of change
As driving ban lifted, Saudi women in crosshairs of change
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Outside a sprawling mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, young single men and women walk... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:21:17 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on
One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on
COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college. On Saturday,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Citywide discussion on community policing continues
Citywide discussion on community policing continues
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11am 77°
12pm 80°
1pm 81°
2pm 84°