UPDATE: FBI and Police Investigate Kansas City Car Bomb

KANSAS CITY - Explosives have been detected inside the car of a man that walked into the Kansas City federal building telling authorities he was a terrorist.

According to KSHB, he entered the Richard Bolling Federal Building around noon Friday. He announced he was a terrorist and had bombs in a car. After dogs sniffed the car, the Kansas City Police Department called the bomb and arson squad to his vehicle. It was parked on the northeast corner of the building. The FBI's Kansas City Division has special agent bomb technicians helping the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department Bomb Squad. They are still trying to determine the facts.

The exit from Interstate 70 to 13th street has been closed, and 12th and 13th streets are blocked off between Cherry and Charlotte. KSHB reccomends to avoid the area if possible.