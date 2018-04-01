UPDATE: Fire Department Continues Investigation of Brookside Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said Monday it has turned the Brookside apartment property back over to the owner. Captain John Metz said fire investigators have collected evidence and are continuing their investigation. Metz said the department won't finish the investigation anytime soon.

Managers of the Brookside apartments said Sunday, the fire left around 30% of the property salvagable. They believe the apartments that did make it through the fire will be available for students to move into near the beginning of the fall semester.

The University of Missouri's Wellness Resource Center is also now providing assistance for those students who had already signed leases to Brookside.