UPDATE: Fire in Eldon Apartment Complex

ELDON, Mo. - UPDATE: The City of Eldon Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex this morning.

Crews arrived to 203 West North Street in Eldon after a neighbor reported smoke in his apartment at 1:31 a.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department saw smoke coming out of the apartment, and tenants reported smoke on the lower floors of the building. All tenants were evacuated.

The fire started in a single apartment. The tenant of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's office found the source of the fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

All tenants were able to return to their apartments with the exception of the unit in which the fire began.