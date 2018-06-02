UPDATE: Food Court Restaurants Now Open

COLUMBIA - Famous Cajun Grill and Stir Fry 88 at the Columbia Mall reopened Wednesday after the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services shut the restaurants down for various health code violations. The health report listed 19 violations, including cross contamination, soiled appliances, and roaches.

Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services' Kala Gunier said the restaurants reopened because both passed two new inspections.

During the first inspection, the department still found critical violations of various food codes at both restaurants. But upon the second inspection, Gunier said the department found the restaurants to be "satisfactory."

Famous Cajun Grill and Stir Fry 88 also developed pest control plans to eliminate future problems.

But Gunier said this is not the last time the restaurants will hear from the health department.

"The consumers are our eyes and ears also. I can't say if we're going to be there in a week or two weeks, but they are definitely on our radar to continue to try and educate them so that we can get a good turnaround and ensure that they are serving the public safely," Gunier said.

The department will also maintain contact with the pest control provider and one of the restaurant's franchise owner to ensure contamination like this will not occur in the future.