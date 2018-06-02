Update: Four Dead in Clay County Helicopter Crash

MOSBY, Mo. (AP) -- The Federal Aviation Administration says four people are dead in the crash of a medical helicopter in northwestern Missouri.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the helicopter carrying three crew members and a patient went down Friday evening near the town of Mosby, about 20 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Lunsford says the helicopter was en route to the Kansas City suburb of Liberty and had stopped at an airport in Mosby for fuel. There was no immediate indication of what caused the crash.

No other details, including the type of helicopter and where the flight began, were immediately available. Lunsford said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were sending investigators to the scene.