UPDATE: Fulton student allegedly threatened mass shooting

FULTON - Court documents filed in the case of a Fulton High School student arrested for a threat said she told other students she was going to "shoot [them] all."

Police took 17-year-old Tyra Pope into custody on Wednesday after administrators contacted them in regards to the alleged threat.

According to the probable cause statement, Pope told a teacher and other students, "My dad was a school shooter and I am going to follow in his footsteps" and "I’m just saying don’t come to school tomorrow I’ll shoot you all."

Pope has been charged with making a terrorist threat and is being held at the Callaway County Jail.

Editor's note: this story has been updated with new information.