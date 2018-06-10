UPDATE: Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for missing woman

SUNRISE BEACH — The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled a silver advisory Saturday morning for 77 year old Patricia Waters.

The advisory was issued after she walked away from her home in Sunrise Beach.

According to Police in Sunrise Beach, Waters suffers from Dementia and has a caregiver.

The Highway Patrol said Waters returned home safely.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]