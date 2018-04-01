UPDATE: Homeless Shelter Will Not Close This Sunday

FULTON - Our House Foundation announced Friday that the Wiley House homeless shelter will not have to shut down. It was reported last Friday the shelter was short $4,000 a month to keep the shelter open.

Since KOMU 8 and the Fulton Sun shared details of the closing, the shelter received more than $5,200 in donations. Two workers agreed to work on a volunteer basis. This will allow Wiley House to stay open until the end of the year. Our House board president Jim Cruickshank said he's hopeful that they can figure out a way to fund the house long term by then.

Cruickshank said telling residents the shelter was closing was the hardest thing he's ever had to do.

"I never want to have to do that again, and thankfully I got to tell them earlier that we weren't closing, and hopefully it stays that way," he said.

On Friday, members of the Fulton community met with the Our House board of directors to discuss fundraising options for the foundation.

The Wiley House is one of two shelters operated by the Our House Foundation. Earlier this year, Our House Foundation lost a total of $44,000 in funding from United Way and emergency grants. The shelter houses up to 19 homeless men and women a night.



(Amanda Sohaney/KOMU)