UPDATE: Houses Evacuating in Moberly After a Drug Bust

MOBERLY - After a brief stand-off, Moberly Police arrested two people Friday on felony warrants for drug violations in Randolph County. Moberly Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the arrest, along with the SWAT team.



Officers surround a home in Moberly that contained Richard Randall Roe and Cathy L. Roe. Officers made contact with Richard Roe and then officers took them into custody peacefully. Both individuals were also wanted for questioning of a felonious assault that occurred in Moberly on October 4, 2012.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department, Macon Police Department, United States Secret Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation also assisted in the investigation and subsequent apprehension of the Roe subjects.