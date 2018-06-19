UPDATE: Injury Accident at Twin Bridges

COLUMBIA - A mother and her five-year-old son are in good condition this morning after their car veered off the road near Twin Bridges off Route E and Wilcox Road Monday night.

32-year-old Elizabeth Klaus and her son, Lucas, were both injured in the accident. Officials said the child was airlifted from the scene to the nearby hospital, where he was originally reported to be in critical condition.

Police believe the car went airborne over the water and onto the opposite side of the creek because there didn't appear to be any tracks on the embankment.

Police also say the child was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.