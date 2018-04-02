UPDATE: Injury Accident on I-70

COLUMBIA - All lanes are open on 1-70 following an injury accident. A KOMU 8 news reporter at the scene confirmed an RV attached to a truck rolled over.

The RV rolled over and broke the barrier on the right side of the road.

The accident closed lanes between the Rangeline and Providence exits neat Exit 126 for about an hour.

Crews initially closed both westbound lanes but opened the passing lane as soon as possible to keep traffic moving.

The Columbia Police Department said the RV overturned and caused one minor injury.