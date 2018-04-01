UPDATE: Investigators Enter Missing Baby's KC Family Home

KANSAS CITY - Investigators are inside the home of missing baby Lisa Irwin, whose parents say she was abducted two weeks ago.

Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Steve Young says investigators have a warrant to search the family's house again Wednesday.

Shortly after sunrise, FBI crime scene trucks pulled up and a phalanx of FBI agents and Kansas City police officers gathered at

the property. Officers cordoned off about a half block perimeter around the house, pushing back reporters and media trucks packing the street.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton says the search is not based on any tip.

Lisa was 10 months old on Oct. 4 when her parents reported her missing.

Police say they have no suspects. Lisa's mother, Deborah Bradley, has said she expects to be arrested in her baby's disappearance.