UPDATE: JCPS Responds to Teacher's Indictment

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools Superintendent Brian Mitchell released a statement regarding the indictment of Christopher Knehans today. Knehans, the band director at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, was indicted on two counts of sexual contact with a student.

Mitchell's statement said Knehans has been on administrative leave since Sept. 27, 2011, pending a formal investigation within the district as well as with law enforcement.

Pending completion of the district's investigation, Knehans will remain on administrative leave. If the allegations are substantiated, the statement said disciplinary action including termination and revocation of certification are options as well as legal consequences.