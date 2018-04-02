UPDATE: Jefferson City suspicious death now a murder investigation

JEFFERSON CITY – Police said Monday afternoon a suspicious death investigation from Sunday has been upgraded to a murder investigation "due to the nature of the scene and information obtained to this point."

In a release, police said 41-year-old Ronald Rattler, of Jefferson City, died from what appears to be at least one gunshot wound. The medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

"We're trying to establish or determine specifically if there was some sort of knowledge or some sort of relationship that might have occurred between potential suspect or suspects and the victim," said Captain Doug Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police Department.

This was the first murder of 2018 in Jefferson City.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Jefferson City Police at 634-6400 or call CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.

"If it were your family member if somebody had knowledge of a crime that addressed them, I'm assuming that most likely you would want somebody to come forward to give information about that as well," Shoemaker said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A death is being investigated as "suspicious" Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

Authorities responded to a call at a home on the 600 block of Clark Avenue just after 11:00 a.m. According to the caller, a 41-year-old man, was not responsive and needed medical attention.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the residence. Detectives were then called to assist.

As of 3:39 p.m., police detectives are processing the scene, and details regarding the manner of death will not be released at this time, pending further investigation.

Detectives and officers in the patrol section are working to establish possible witnesses and others who may have information regarding what took place.

Police said more information will be released on Monday.

UPDATED Monday, March 5 at 8:20 p.m.