UPDATE: KC Customer Claims to See Missing Warsaw Woman

KANSAS CITY - Family members of a missing Benton County woman with Alzeheimer's Disease shifted their search efforts to the south Kansas City area Wednesday after a customer reported seeing her at a Quick Trip Tuesday evening.

Hellen Cook's relatives contacted the customer and gathered a description matching Cook's personality and mannerisms. Family members had suspected for days she was in eastern Jackson County, heading towards Buckner, and planned a search Saturday morning in Blue Springs.

The Kansas City Police Department obtained security footage from the store Wednesday afternoon. The woman did not walk in the store so she was not recorded by the cameras, but the customer reported seeing a person he believed to be Cook outside the store.

Cook went missing Saturday, and had gone days without medication, according to family members. Terri Cook, a relative, said family members will gather each day at the Blue Springs Assembly of God to organize search efforts in the Kansas City area over the next five days.

If interested, volunteers can contact Cook's family at 920-297-5636.