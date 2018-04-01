UPDATE: Keep Columbia Free Talks About First Ward Recall Petition

COLUMBIA - Keep Columbia Free printed petitions Wednesday to recall First Ward City Councilman Fred Schmidt. Keep Columbia Free Treasurer Mitch Richards said the group is not pleased with any of Columbia's council members, but the most imminent area that needs help is the first ward.

Richards said the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and blight issue is what pushed the group over the edge to start a recall. He said he believes the EEZ could hurt the housing of people in the first ward, and thinks the city could possibly abuse eminent domain to expand its business options.

Richards, who lost the first ward council election to Fred Schmidt in 2011, said he will not run for the first ward council spot if the recall is successful.

Fred Schmidt was unavailable for an interview becasue he is away on a scheduled vacation at this time.