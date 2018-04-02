UPDATE: Kelsi Poe Reaches Settlement With Quinton's

COLUMBIA - KOMU confirmed Tuesday that a settlement has been reached between Kelsi Poe and Quinton's Bar and Grill. The dollar amount could not be disclosed due to a confidentality clause in the agreement.

Poe's attorney, Ron Netemeyer confirmed to KOMU that talks are still ongoing with Harpo's attorney about the other case Poe is pursuing.

The 19-year-old Poe fell off a staircase at Quinton's Bar and Grill after starting her evening at Harpo's in September of 2010.