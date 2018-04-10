UPDATE: Man arrested for breaking into north Columbia home, two injured

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man accused of breaking into a north Columbia home and injuring a 16-year-old with a gunshot Saturday night.

Gary R. Jolley, 64, allegedly forced his way into a home on 1400 block of Ballenger Lane with a rifle at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police say a woman in the home was previously in an intimate relationship with Jolley and that Jolley threatened to kill her shortly after he entered the home. At the time, the home had at least 14 people inside, six of whom were children, according to police.

Police say Jolley chased the 56-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, into a room of the house. The woman was carrying a six-month-old infant and was followed by a 16-year-old girl.

Jolley allegedly followed them into the room, where the girl tried to keep him out by pressing the door closed. Police say Jolley fired a shot through the door in an effort to get inside, injuring the girl's hand. It is not clear whether the girl's injury was caused by the bullet itself or debris from the door.

Police say more shots were fired as Jolley struggled with the people in the room, but that Jolley was eventually disarmed and restrained. Jolley allegedly struck a 27-year-old woman during the struggle after he had been disarmed. There were no further injuries.

Jolley was arrested for a variety of charges, including six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five varying counts of assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]