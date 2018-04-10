UPDATE: Man booked in jail for Harrisburg teacher's death

COLUMBIA - A man is now booked in the Boone County Jail Wednesday after a car crash that killed Harrisburg teacher and coach Brian Simpson.

Brandon Brill, 26, was charged with felonious murder in the second-degree on Monday afternoon. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond and his court date is for Oct. 5, 2017.

KOMU reported Monday that Brill's truck was driving on the wrong side off the road when it collided with a school bus carrying four students. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene. Brill and the students on-board the bus were transported to University Hospital in Columbia with minor to serious injuries.

Simpson's funeral was held Tuesday at 2 p.m.