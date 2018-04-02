UPDATE: Man charged in Saline County double homicide

SLATER - The Saline County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday night they took Donald Bruce Owens into custody, hours after naming him as a person of interest in Thursday's double homicide.

The Slater Police Department was notified of the death of Ryan Sanders, 35, at 2 a.m. Thursday. He was found shot on the 800 Block of Park Place and died at the hospital.

Police found Bonnie Charlene Hupp, 83, dead at Nickel Avenue at 8 a.m. the same day. The Saline County Sheriff said Hupp died from a gunshot wound.

The Saline County Sheriff's Department said Saturday Owens has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree burglary.

The Saline County Circuit Clerk said Monday Owens has a counsel hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 15.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]