UPDATE: Man charged with helping to move dismembered body

ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with moving the dismembered body of his terminally ill friend's common-law wife stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum.

Forty-four-year-old Darrell Willis, of Morgan County, was charged Thursday with abandonment of a corpse and evidence tampering.

Court documents say Willis told detectives that Charles Steven Swon confessed in May 2016 to killing 44-year-old Joanna Anderson in a domestic dispute in Rocky Mount. Anderson was reported missing May 17, 2016.

In an interview with deputies Tuesday, Willis says Swon said he didn't want to spend his final days in jail and paid Willis $2,000 to help move the drum containing Anderson's body to nearby woods. Swon died in July.

Court documents say Willis led detectives to the drum near Red Arrow Road and identified the contents as Anderson. The head and hands had been removed and were not in the drum.