UPDATE: Man Dies After Being Hit in Parking Lot

ASHLAND - Ashland Police confirmed Tuesday that a Columbia man died after being hit and run over by a semi-truck Monday evening.

Police Chief Anthony Anthony Consiglio told KOMU 8 News that 88-year-old William Pingleton was trying to go around the front of the trailer in the Fastlane parking lot on east Broadway when he was knocked down.

Consiglio said Pingleton suffered severe head trauma and was given CPR on the scene before being transported to University Hospital. Pingleton was pronounced dead around 5 p.m.