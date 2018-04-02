UPDATE: Man Now Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old

MORGAN COUNTY - Authorties here charged 21-year-old T.J. Presley Thursday with second degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy. Earlier Thursday, state troopers said the child, Blake Litton of Stover, was with Presley, his mother's boyfriend.

Troopers originally said the two got out of a car on Highway 135 near Buttons Road. Troopers said the boy was walking in the ditch but then ran into the lane. They originally said that's when a car struck Litton at 5:15 a.m. Troopers originally said the driver did not stop and left the scene. Investigators now believe the boy was killed at his home and transported to the road by Presley.

Emergency responders transported Litton to Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia where doctors pronounced him dead at 6:30 a.m.