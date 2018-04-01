UPDATE: Man Refuses to Leave Home, Threatens to Harm Himself

HOWARD COUNTY - A man is refusing to leave his home and threatening to harm himself in Franklin Friday morning.

The dispute started Thursday night around 11:15. The Howard County Sheriff's department responded to a call about domestic dispute and found it was between a man and a woman who are married but have reportedly been separated for a few months.

The woman left the house, on the west end of County Road 342, around 11:30 Thursday night.

The Franklin Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a councellor are working to get the man safely out of the home.