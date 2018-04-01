UPDATE: Man Shot by Wellston Officer Facing Charges

By: Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) -- St. Louis County prosecutors have filed charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, against a man whose confrontation with police ended with an officer shooting him.

Charges were filed Friday against 24-year-old Lamont Lloyd Junior. He remains hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting on Thursday.

Authorities say a Wellston officer stopped Lloyd for a traffic violation. Lloyd allegedly confronted the officer with a loaded handgun, prompting the officer to shoot him.

St. Louis County police say Lloyd is expected to survive.