UPDATE: Man Turns Self in After Allegedly Crashing into Duplex

COLUMBIA - A week after crashing into the garage of a duplex on Vintage Drive July 2, the man police said is responsible turned himself in.

At the scene of the crash, paramedics helped the driver out of his vehicle and took him to University of Missouri Hospital. The Traffic Unit Officer working the accident on July 2 requested the man, Arthur Evans, turn himself in Tuesday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers arrested Evans for driving while intoxicated and imprudent driving for plowing into the home at 1102 Vintage Drive. Officials obtained his blood alcohol results through a medical records search warrant from the University of Missouri Hospital. Police said Evans had a blood alcohol content more than the legal limit of .08.