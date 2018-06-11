UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record

Columbia, Jefferson City & St. Louis all experienced the hottest May on record in 2018.

COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the only thing normal in this situation.

Do you remember April 2018? It was the driest April on record in Columbia. It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had snow on more than one occasion. [Note: you can see an April recap in the slideshow at the top of this article.] Many were hoping and praying for warmer weather. Well, it turns out Mother Nature has a sense of humor.

May 2018 is now the hottest on record for much of Missouri, including Columbia, Jefferson City, and St. Louis. Columbia and Jefferson City ended the month a full degree above their previous records (1962 and 1896 respectively) while St. Louis was a full 2 degrees above their previous 2012 record.

Columbia ends the month 10 degrees above average for May. Two records were broken in Columbia over Memorial Day weekend. May 27 and May 28 both beat out records from 2012 by reaching a maximum temperature of 94 each day; besting the “old” records by two and three degrees respectively. It should be noted for interest that the now-surpassed May 28th record of 91 degrees was set first in 1926 and tied in 2006 and 2012.

April 2018 went down as the driest on record in Columbia. Records began in 1890, which is 128 years ago. Fortunately, May did see more rainfall than April. It was still below average by just over 2 inches however, with only 2.89 inches in total rainfall accumulation. The end of May also signifies the end of meteorological Spring. Columbia ends the season with a total of 6.68 inches of rainfall, which is 5.70 inches below average. For the year, Columbia is currently 4.66 inches below average.

As May ends, so does meteorological Spring. Here's a recap for Columbia, MO. pic.twitter.com/hSTJV0PSR9 — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) May 31, 2018

Looking back at April and May it is clear to see that spring was completely skipped. Winter turned to summer seemingly overnight. In fact, this May Columbia literally felt a full degree warmer than an average June month. Now that we've started summer, you can expect it to seem like a long season.

Looking ahead, summer months are forecast to be mainly above average in temperature. June will likely feel more like July. Buckle in for a long summer.

