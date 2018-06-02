UPDATE: Military Plane Crash in Washington Leaves Crew Dead
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A newspaper is reporting that all three crew members aboard a military plane that crashed in Eastern Washington have died.
The Spokesman-Review quoted Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers saying no one survived the Monday morning crash into a farm field about 50 miles west of Spokane, Wash.
