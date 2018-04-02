UPDATE: Missing Macon Girl Found Unharmed

MACON - The missing 4-year-old girl from Macon was found unharmed in Columbia Wednesday morning by the Columbia Police Department, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.

Nevaeh Colton was found with her biological father Joshua Lambert. The Columbia Police Department took Lambert into custody.

Colton was last seen with Lambert in Columbia Monday. Lambert had asked Colton's mother for permission to take his daughter for the day. He was given permission under the condition that Colton would be returned to Macon by 5 p.m. that day.

When Colton was not returned, the sheriff's department issued an arrest warrant for Lambert on the basis of parental kidnapping. This was only the second time Lambert had seen his daughter since her birth. He has no legal custody of his daughter but does pay child support.