UPDATE: Missing Mid-Missouri Family Found Safe in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department found Keli Hayes and her two children Thursday evening.

Hayes, 24, and her children Cameron, 3, and Keira, 1, found in an apartment building at 10 Jackson St. in Jefferson City. The Macon Police Department sent out an endangered person advisory around 5:00 p.m. Thursday. The Jefferson City Police Department says the family is safe and no one was harmed.