UPDATE: Missing Person's Search Postponed Until Morning

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews discontinued the search for Penny D. Curtner Tuesday night and will resume again in the morning.

Members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Vienna Fire Department are working together, searching the Gasconade River near Vienna for the missing person.

Curtner, age 34, was reported missing by her family at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that she was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. floating down the Gasconade River by herself on a black and green tube. Curtner was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and bluish-green one-piece swim suit. Family and friends have not been able to contact her.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office asks that if anyone has any information about Curtner's whereabouts, call 573-422-3381.