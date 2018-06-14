UPDATE: Missing Woman and Child Found

CHARITON COUNTY - A missing 28-year-old woman and her young daughter were found Monday night. Rachel Koechner and Zoee Sandner were reported missing last Thursday in Chariton County. According to Chariton County Sherriff Chris Hughes, it appears Koechner lied about the abduction.

Missouri Highway Patrol and Linn County Sherriff's deputies arrested Koechner's ex-husband Devon Sandner at a home in Linn County. Koechner and her daughter were with him at the time. He was arrested on outstanding warrant charges. Linn County sheriff's deputies turned Koechner over to the Chariton County Sheriff's Department where she was arrested pending formal charges for filing a false police report. Zoee Sandner is now in the custody of family services.

Koechner and Sandner went missing last week. Chariton County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered persons advisory for the two on Monday. It was believed that Koechner's ex-husband held them against their will.