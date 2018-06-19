UPDATE: Missouri Man Says Bomb Scare Is A Misunderstanding

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri man at the center of the downtown Kansas City bomb scare says the episode amounts to a misunderstanding.

Wahed Moharam of Grain Valley confirmed to The Associated Press that he was the man who walked into a downtown federal office building Friday and said something about being on the government's terrorist watch list.

The words prompted authorities to shut down several city blocks as police used a remote-control robot to search Moharam's car for explosives.

Moharam's exact words aren't clear. In the AP interview, Moharam refused to repeat what he said to set off the scramble. But he insists it was a misunderstanding and that he's not in trouble.

The search of his car turned up nothing threatening, and the FBI says the man made no threats about bombs or explosives.

The FBI also said no personnel inside the federal building were in harm's way during the scare.