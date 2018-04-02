UPDATE: Missouri Seeks Stadium Expansion for SEC Move

COLUMBIA - After installing new turf at Faurot Field, the UM Board of Curators is having its annual meeting Tuesday to discuss even more improvements to MU athletics facilities. Memorial Stadium would see the majority of the additions, but five other sports would also see changes.

Under the proposal, Memorial Stadium would receive 5200 additional bleacher seats and 900 premium seats on the east side of the stadium. The west side of the stadium would see major renovations to the press box area and new suites installed.

Mizzou's baseball facility, Taylor Stadium, would have field boxes added along the left field line and three coaches offices installed to the McArtor Baseball Facility. University Field, where the Tigers play softball, would have a new left field wall configured and an indoor hitting infield area added.

The Mizzou golf team would receive a new coaches' clubhouse and instructional facility at the Old Hawthorne Golf Facility. The Mizzou tennis team would also see upgrades to its lockers at the Green Tennis Center.

All of these improvements would be funded by revenue bonds. MU Athletics has called a news conference to announce a major private donation Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Reynolds Alumni Center on Mizzou's campus.