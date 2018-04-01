UPDATE: Mo Lets Overweight Trucks Move Crops, Animals

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers in some areas of Missouri are carefully watching rivers and streams in light of recent spring storms that have brought inches of rain to already saturated areas. Many farmers have grain and livestock in areas threatened by rising floodwaters and possible levee breaches.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture requested, and the Missouri Department of Transportation agreed, to allow heavier than normal loads of farm commodities from flooded areas to safer storage. Farmers, private and for-hire motor carriers may carry up to 10 percent more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways.

However, the heavier loads are not allowed to use interstate routes.Overweight permits will not be required. All other traffic and motor carrier regulations that normally apply remain in place. This waiver is in effect between noon, Tuesday, April 26, 2011 and noon, Tuesday, May 10, 2011. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to: A loaded, gross weight no greater than ten percent (10%) above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle; Transport of commodities from the farm to another facility, transportation between facilities and empty return trips all within the State of Missouri.



When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than thirty miles per hour (30 mph) and must center the truck between two lanes of the bridge. The truck driver must yield to oncoming traffic.

Travel on highways other than Missouri interstate highways - NO TRAVEL IS ALLOWED ON MISSOURI INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS.

All travelers are advised to visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org for up-to-date road closure information.