UPDATE: Moberly stabbing suspect charged with assault

UPDATE: Prosecutors have charged Monquail Williams with assault and domestic assault following Thursday's stabbings.

Authorities took Williams into custody in Boone County without incident late Thursday.

According to Corporal Andy Boggs of the Moberly Police Department, Williams is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

[This story has been updated with the latest information at 9:46 a.m. Friday]

Original Story:

MOBERLY - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the assault of two Moberly residents. Authorities said the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous and had made threats to law enforcement.

Police responded to reports by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Monquail Leray Williams, broke into her home and cut her throat at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The 37-year-old female victim from Moberly had wounds to her neck that are consistent with coming from a knife, police said.

Officers later learned of another victim, a 27-year-old man from Moberly, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center who they said had a stab wound to his abdomen.

The female has returned home, but police did not know of the male's condition.