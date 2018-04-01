UPDATE: Moberly Standoff Ends Peacefully

MOBERLY - Moberly resident James Atkins has come out of his house, ending a five hour standoff. The Moberly man barricaded himself inside around 5 p.m. The Moberly Police Department has taken Atkins into custody.

Police officers surrounded the house on Fisk Avenue after Atkins threatened to harm himself.

Neighbors said the situation started with a relationship dispute, but Atkins told KOMU 8 that was not the case. He said the Randolph County prosecutor's office and the circuit court are lying about him and that is what caused the dispute. He would not specify exactly what the county officials were lying about.