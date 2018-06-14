UPDATE: Mother, Son Fatally Shot in Suburban St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating whether a mother and son shot dead on the street knew the shooter.



KTVI-TV reports the victims were identified Tuesday as 54-year-old Phebe Stallings and her 23-year-old son, Mosary Stallings. University City police said the son was visually impaired and had suffered a previous gunshot wound to the head.



The pair were fatally shot Monday afternoon after leaving a University City convenience store about a block from their home. Witnesses said a young man either met or approached the mother and son, then opened fire and ran away.



University City Police Sgt. Fredrick Lemons says officers don't believe the crime was random but are still investigating. He says the victims were known to police, for reasons he did not disclose.