UPDATE: MU Police Solve 8 Year Murder Case

COLUMBIA - MU Police announced Wednesday investigators have solved the 2005 murder of an MU professor. MUPD said that with the help of several other agencies, the department has been able to determine Timothy Aaron Hoag was responsible for the crime. Investigators said they received a tip in December that led them to Hoag and were able to connect Hoag to the crime scene with DNA. Police believe Hoag acted alone in killing of Jeong Im, who was a retired assistant professor at MU. The 72-year-old researcher was stabbed in the chest on January 7, 2005 in the Maryland Avenue parking garage at MU. His body was then stuffed into the trunk of a car, which was doused in gasoline and set on fire.

Hoag jumped to his death from a downtown Columbia parking garage on Aug. 9 of last year. Police were able to confirm that Hoag was at the parking garage on the date and time with information given by another unnamed witness. The witness told police he believed Hoag could have been responsible for the crime, but due to Hoag's "violent nature," was afraid to come forward out of fear for his family.

A 2001 probable cause statement shows Hoag had been charged with third degree assault after threatening to break the hands and arms of a local business owner, hurt the owner's wife while making the children, claiming to get some "sick and twisted pleasure from it."

Following this, police described Hoag as "extremely dangerous" and placed him on probation. Hoag violated that probation a year later after commiting theft.

Another run-in with the law happened in 2005 when police charged Hoag with unlawful use of drug paraphernilia.

Chancellor Brady Deaton was at the Wednesday news conference and said he was glad to hear the news. "We are very relieved and grateful for the resolution of the case. This brings closure on the tragedy, to our family, as well as to the University of Missouri and Columbia communities as a whole."

Police are still unsure of the motive in the case. They were unable to speak to Hoag about motive because he was not a suspect until after his death.