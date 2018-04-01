Update: MUPD Shoots Steer After It Runs Over A Man

COLUMBIA - MU police had to shoot a steer that escaped from an abattoir near the Veterinary School Tuesday morning after the steer ran a man over near the downtown area.

The steer escaped from police and Veterinary School staff who were trying to contain it in a university parking lot. It wandered into a residential area east of College Avenue, where officers tried without success to stop it with a tranquilizer gun. Police say the steer then ran over its owner's father, John Brune, as Brune was trying to corral the steer. It headed toward downtown Columbia, and then turned back toward the east campus area.

By mid morning, the steer had wandered into Clara Pike's backyard on Anthony Street. At that point, officers shot the steer to keep it from hurting anyone else. Pike said she was eating breakfast when she heard two shots. She said she was not aware of the steer's presence until she heard the shots and saw a large animal lying in her backyard. She said she had no idea how the steer got into her backyard, since it is surrounded by a stout wooden fence. KOMU 8 News found no damage to the fence.

Police and veterinary school staff loaded the steer into a trailer to get it out of Pike's back yard.

Brune is currently in serious condition at University Hospital.

Click here to watch video of that steer, courtesy youtube/lynx0v.

Photo Credit: Columbia Daily Tribune