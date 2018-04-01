UPDATE: Neighbors React to Overnight Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News spoke with neighbors on Santa Rosa Ct. Friday morning to see what they knew about the armed robbery that happened late Thursday night.

Some neighbors said they heard strange knocks on their doors around the time of the robbery. Others said police cars crowded the streets and officers blocked off the surrounding roads.

All of the neighbors said nothing like this has happened before in this mostly student housing neighborhood.

Neighbor Ridge Burrell said he knows Columbia is "off and on for how safe it is, but this makes me more skeptical about what areas are really safe or not."

Burrell said students need to keep their porch lights on during the night, lock their doors with the deadbolt and door knob, and do not go out at night alone.

Burrell said he thinks the suspects acted Thursday night because many students are leaving for spring break. "That's when everyone's kind of hustling and bustling around and you've got students that are leaving, and they might have left their keys inside, so that might be an excuse for someone to knock on the door. That's when people aren't as cautious and that's when I guess you need to be most cautious."

Burrell said to avoid this problem, students should maybe stay an extra day or two after a break begins.

On Thursday night, two men armed with handguns approached the victims, demanding their property and money. The suspects fled the scene with the property and money. No injuries occurred.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Columbia Police Department said if anyone has more information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.