UPDATE: Nine Killed In Reno Air Show Crash

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- UPDATE: Police say the death toll from the Reno air race crash increases to 9 people, including the pilot.

A medical official says more than 75 people were injured in a plane crash at an air race event in Reno, 25 critically.

There's no word on the number of deaths, but a spokesman for the race called it a "mass casualty situation." Stephanie Kruse, a spokeswoman for the Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority, said 25 people were critically injured and another 25 people were seriously injured in the crash.

She says the critically injured were considered to have life-threatening injuries. She says more than 25 other people were treated for minor injuries.

Kruse says so far, 40 people have been taken to local hospitals by ambulance and one person has been flown to a hospital.

The plane plunged into the stands at the National Championship Air Races at about 4:30 p.m.