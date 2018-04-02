UPDATE: NY Defense Lawyer Hired to Represent Parents of Missing KC Baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A prominent New York City defense attorney has been hired to represent the parents of a missing Kansas City baby. Joe Tacopina told reporters Monday that he had been hired to represent Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley. His past clients have included Joran Van der Sloot, the Dutch man suspected in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba.

Tacopina praised Kansas City police for their investigation but insisted the parents have "nothing to hide."

Bradley told NBC's "Today" show in an interview aired Monday morning that she believes she will be arrested in her daughter's Oct. 4 disappearance. She told Fox News in another interview that

she was drunk and may have blacked out. But she insists she did nothing to harm her daughter.