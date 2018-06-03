UPDATE: Officials Determine Cause of Death for Montgomery City Man

MONTGOMERY CITY - KOMU 8 News spoke with Montgomery City Chief of Police Phil Ahren on Wednesday who confirmed David Salcido died due to drowning. Montgomery City Police found Salcido's body in a lake at the Montgomery County Golf Club on April 4.

Ahren said 57-year-old Salcido was pronounced dead Friday, April 5.

Ahren told KOMU 8 News on Wednesday, "I have been advised by the medical examiner that the cause of David Salcido's death was due to drowning. There were no marks found on his body that would indicate foul play."

Montgomery City Police are still waiting on toxicology reports. Ahren said it will be about another month or so before the department receives the results. Ahren said an additional final medical exam will be made after those results come in.