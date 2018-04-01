UPDATE: One Eastbound Lane of Traffic on I-70 on Mo. River Bridge Now Open

COOPER COUNTY - One lane of eastbound traffic is now open following more than 2 hours of stand-still traffic on Interstate 70 near the Missouri River bridge and mile marker 115. Crews responded to a vehicle fire around 9 Tuesday morning that closed all four lanes of I-70. Westbound lanes opened around 10 a.m. One eastbound lane remains closed and the MoDOT says that more delays are likely.